Horoscopes | June 21, 2018

Birthdays: Jussie Smollett, 35; Prince William, 36; Brandon Flowers, 37; Chris Pratt, 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation will require discipline on your part if you don’t want to make matters worse. Choose your words wisely to avoid a standoff with someone you need to work with in order to accomplish your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for alternative solutions if things aren’t falling into place. Discuss your plans with someone who can influence the outcome.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Discipline, hard work and minor accomplishments will help you drum up the help you need to finish what you start. A physical improvement at home or to yourself must be thought out before you begin.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Attend networking functions or expand your creative endeavors. You need an outlet that will bring you peace of mind and ease your stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anxiousness take over, pushing you to make an abrupt decision that can affect your home environment or an important relationship. Keep your opinion and your personal information a secret to avoid having someone tamper with your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If it’s change you want, make it happen. Take the initiative; you’ll soon gain the support you need from your peers or family.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face a bit of an obstacle course. Your timing will have to be impeccable if you want to come out on top.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Situations will get blown out of proportion quickly. Don’t overreact or offer too much information to people who tend to get upset easily.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money matters are best handled with caution. Only invest what you can afford.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Beliefs may be questioned. Don’t let anyone play with your emotions or cause you to doubt your lifestyle or ethics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let inevitable change upset you. Go with the flow and turn a potential negative into a positive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Joint ventures are not favored. Don’t let someone charm you into doing things that aren’t in your best interest.