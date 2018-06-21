Little League: Kingman South 9-11 All Stars avoid elimination with win over Blythe

KINGMAN – Slow and steady won the race Wednesday night as the Kingman South 9-11 All Stars beat Blythe in an elimination game, 25-15. South showed patience and composure against a team that beat them 16-6 two days prior.

Kingman pitched a decent game, but the offense proved too much for a strong Blythe team that looked ready to beat Kingman in the first inning. Blythe started hot with four runs in the top of the first.

Kingman did not give Blythe any easy outs in the ballgame, walking 21 times. Five of those walks came in the first inning and helped South grab a 7-4 lead.

“There were a lot of walks,” Kingman Manager Adam Thomason said. “Just hitting pitches that we should have hit and taking pitches we shouldn’t. The momentum shifted and it left them flat. When you are sitting on the bench or in the outfield for that long it’s exhausting.”

Blythe scared Kingman in the second inning with a comeback attempt putting the Californians up, 9-7. Kingman countered a bit in the bottom half scoring a run to narrow the deficit, 9-8.

The game seemed to get away from Kingman in the top of the third when Blythe scored five runs to move ahead, 14-8.

Visions of the last game against Blythe started happening, and the crowd grew tense.

“My heart was in my throat,” Thomason said. “They were looking to (Thursday) though, and they did not want to go home.”

Gabe Torres started the third inning comeback with a big double that got everyone excited and ready to battle. A series of two triples and a single kept Kingman’s scoring barrage going.

The game slowed down as Kingman reached base on eight straight walks.

They finished with 13 walks in that inning alone. Torres came up three times in the inning with two doubles and a walk, scoring each time he was on base.

“I was kind of nervous but I knew we could do it,” Torres said. “I can’t be nervous when I go up. I just have to make contact with the ball.”

Blythe did not want to bring in their best pitcher since they were saving him for the next game, but Kingman made Blythe change their mind.

“They were saving their guy for (Thursday),” Thomason said. “They just couldn’t find it and sometimes when you play for tomorrow it comes back to get you.”

Kingman finished the inning ahead 25-14 and Blythe looked exhausted.

Payton Loucks pitched in the fourth, allowing one run and striking out three batters to close out the 25-15 win. He also got on base twice and scored two runs.

“Payton was great,” Thomason said. “He got on base and got the important outs. Just an unbelievable effort.”

Every Kingman player got on base and scored at least once in the game. Torres led the team going 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, a triple and a walk.

“Gabe Torres is the most athletic kid on this field period,” Thomason said. “Unbelievable, just every time he’s incredible.”

Kingman South faced Kingman North Thursday, and if South wants to win the championship, they will have to beat North twice. It’s another elimination game for South.

“I wouldn’t want to face anyone else,” Thomason said. “One of us is going to take home the championship, and we have to win two, so it’s going to be tough. Taelon is going to be on the mound. So if he has it, we have a chance.”

The Kingman teams play at 6 p.m. Thursday with North looking to win and South trying to force a winner-take-all championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.

“It’s one game,” Thomason said. “You never know what can happen.”

