Missing person case leads to finding human remains near Laughlin

Laughlin – While investigating a case on a missing person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Saturday.

The search took place north of Laughlin, Nevada, where an abandoned vehicle had been located.

Searchers from all four search and rescue units of MCSO responded and began a line search of the area.

Searchers quickly located human remains about one-half mile south of the abandoned vehicle.

The identity of the remains haven’t been determined and were turned over to the Clark County, Nevada, Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office