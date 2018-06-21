A night of ‘seeing people’ and ‘people attacking’ leads a Golden Valley man to jail

GOLDEN VALLEY – A night of “seeing people” and breaking into a residence led to the arrest of John Joseph Hughes, 52, of Golden Valley, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Anita Mortensen

Deputies say a man reported that while sleeping he heard a loud crash and found Hughes entering the residence through a window while holding a shotgun at about 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hughes told the reporting party that “people outside were after him,” and his wife was injured back at his residence.

Deputies arrived to the 1700 block of Growler Street, made contact with Hughes, detained him and took possession of the shotgun.

A second set of deputies responded to different residence on the 1900 block of Growler Street to speak with a female victim, who claimed that her husband had been seeing people and talking to himself all day. Hughes had been in an altercation with his wife and allegedly hit her with a glass plate on her head.

After she woke up, she noticed her husband was gone, but he entered the residence a little time after claiming people were outside attacking him.

Hughes’s wife said he proceeded to fire three rounds from a shotgun into the front door, and deputies reported they observed a large bullet hole through the front door and multiple shell casings from a shot gun on the floor.

Hughes was charged with first degree criminal trespass, first degree burglary, disorderly conduct with a weapon, assault, domestic violence, and criminal damage.

He was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office