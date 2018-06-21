Pretrial set for suspect in Walleck Ranch Park shooting

KINGMAN – The pretrial conference for Timothy Joseph Bell, the 19-year-old California resident charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-dangerous instrument, has been continued to 10:45 a.m. July 11 in Mohave Superior Court before Judge Richard Weiss.

Bell and Angel Miguel Bravo, 16, were arrested after police responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. The two suspects were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road.

The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission is in charge of the investigation. Bell has entered a plea of not guilty and is being held without bond at Mohave County jail.

Bravo is being charged as an adult for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-dangerous instrument and has entered a plea of not guilty. He will appear at a pretrial conference set for 11:15 a.m. Thursday before Judge Weiss.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because Bravo is being charged as an adult.