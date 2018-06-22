Eat your water Kingman and stay cool

Trying to keep cool in the midst of a heatwave isn’t always easy.

Of course, we want to beat the heat, but we also need to keep ourselves well hydrated. And for those of us who don’t have the luxury of being able to take a refreshing dip in the pool or sit around and eat copious amounts of ice cream, we need to come up with other ways to keep our cool.

We want to stay away from the soda, not only because of the sugar, but also because soda acts as a diuretic and before you know it you’re craving more soda. It’s a vicious cycle.

Drinking eight glasses of water a day can sometimes prove to be too daunting of a task. So if you want to come up with some creative ways to up the water intake, considering eating it.

Make a crisp salad with cucumbers and iceberg lettuce. They both are comprised of about 96 water. Throw in some celery, tomatoes and radishes because they are about 95 percent water. You could have a big plate of broccoli or cauliflower, which are both about 90 percent water, but if that doesn’t cause your taste buds to do a double backflip, then how about having a big slice of watermelon because what could taste better on a hot day?

When you eat your water, not only will you stay hydrated, you will also get the benefit of several vitamins and minerals to boot. Whatever you do to stay cool, remember to be on the lookout for signs of dehydration, which can vary but common symptoms are headache, fatigue and dizziness. So eat your water Kingman and keep cool.