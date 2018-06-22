Horoscopes | June 22, 2018

Birthdays: Donald Faison, 44; Carson Daly, 45; Cyndi Lauper, 65; Meryl Streep, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan to play a little. Socialize, get active and kick off a self-improvement project.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strengthen your qualifications, skills and knowledge. Keep up with changing technology and be open to learning and doing things differently.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Appreciate what you have and show gratitude toward those who have stood by you. Recognize the givers from the takers, and adjust your plans to include the people you know you can trust.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t succumb to pressure someone applies in order to enforce change on you. Find a new way to use your skills and talents; you will find alternative ways to bring in extra cash.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think about what’s possible and what isn’t before you start something new. Have a plan in mind and the money needed before you begin.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a clean break from anything or anyone causing you grief. Look for openings that offer compatible partnerships that can bring the sort of results and success you desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Have faith in what you are capable of doing and get moving in a direction that will bring about the sort of change you desire. Refuse to let someone’s negativity deter you from reaching your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface, leaving you at odds regarding what to do about a matter that affects you. Take stock of what’s required of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Easy does it. Be careful when dealing with people who tend to ask for too much.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got more power than you realize. If you want something, ask and take control of situations that have the potential to fail if not handled properly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life simple, even if someone close to you is out of control. Don’t give in to persuasive tactics being used to get you to stretch your budget.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan to have some fun. Engage in activities that will encourage mental stimulation and the potential to make a financial gain.