Letter | Sen. John McCain, a true patriot

I am responding to a letter about John McCain.

John McCain has served Arizona for many terms, elected by the people of Arizona. He continues to serve with integrity and concern for a growing disregard for law, and the very principles on which this nation was founded and became great.

Sen. McCain was a decorated war hero, spending six long years as a POW in Vietnam.

But some people are all too willing to throw him under the bus because he has criticized some of the policies and behaviors of our current administration.

So first, let me explain the term “allies.” Allies are your friends – you know, those who stand with you when the going gets tough, as our allies have in WWI and WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. They prayed for us and stood beside us when the twin towers were attacked. In an ever more global economy, they are our partners. We have a lot of challenges to face, and friends are good to have.

Bipartisanship is how things get done to run the country. The gridlock that everyone has complained about in Washington is due to lack of bipartisanship. Without bipartisanship, only one part of the country is represented and that is called dictatorship!

John McCain is under attack because he has enough personal integrity to stand up and speak his mind when he sees the Constitution in jeopardy of being compromised by populism and authoritarianism.

He is a true patriot. I am surprised that more veterans and ex-POWs do not stand up for him now, when he is literally fighting for his life but continues to try to preserve the ideals and freedoms that he and so many others fought and sacrificed for.

Shame on those who now would sell him out for populist promises and deception in an effort to kiss the ring of a snake oil salesman. Who is the real hypocrite?

Sharon Weber

Kingman resident