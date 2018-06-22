Library’s summer reading program expands beyond books

Carol Forman has come up with a substitute husband, not as an adulteress, just when she needs a strong grip to open a jar.

Forman was among eight women participating in Mohave County Library’s Summer Reading Program Wednesday, which has expanded into arts and crafts classes, quilting, drum lessons, wildlife series and children’s story time.

These ladies were sewing handy decorative jar openers under the instruction of Shannon Samson, who’s been working in public services at the Mohave County Library-Kingman branch for more than 18 years.

“I’ve been coming for years and I love it,” Forman said. “The socialization … it’s nice to meet new people. We’ve done earrings with beads and safety pins. I sent some to (family in) St. Louis. We’ve done book markers and Bible wreaths. They do a lot.”

Samson shares her craft ideas with other Mohave County Library branches, like the guitar pick earrings craft classes at both the Meadview and Dolan Springs community libraries. She’s holding another class in Kingman July 11. The class is free, and all supplies are provided.

The public loves it, Samson said.

“It breaks the monotony of everyday life. You get up, go to work, go home, fix dinner, get the kids ready for bed. Shampoo, rinse, repeat,” she said. “It gives personal ‘me’ time.”

What started as a summer reading program for children grew into a program for adults as well, focusing on crafts and hobbies, but also includes educational presentations such as Arizona Game and Fish Department’s popular wildlife series. Helicopter wildlife captures will be featured at 6 p.m. today, with trout fishing in Arizona coming July 20 and Arizona amphibians and reptiles Aug. 10.

Kingman Concert Band performances at the library has drawn standing-room-only crowds, and children’s story time has added a second session every Wednesday.

The Summer Reading Program runs through July 14 and is the library’s major focus at this time of year, said Kathy Pennell, director of Mohave County Library District. This year’s music-based theme is “Libraries Rock.”

“Research has shown that children who read and keep their minds active and engaged during their summer vacations are able to better retain the reading skills they attained during the school year, and can even improve them,” Pennell said.

More than 1,600 people have registered for Mohave County Library’s Summer Reading Program, and they’ve read almost 993,000 minutes with three weeks remaining in the program, she reported.

Here are some upcoming Summer Reading Program events at the Kingman library, 3629 N. Burbank Ave.:

TGIF dance party

Calling all kids ages 1-6 to come and dance from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

Wildlife series

Arizona Game and Fish officials will talk about helicopter wildlife captures at 6 p.m. today. It’s the second presentation of the summer series. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Story time

Weekly story time with books, music and movement for children up to preschool age at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

Music, My Muse

Grades K-6. Let classical music be your muse. Choose from a variety of art supplies to create your next masterpiece at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 26.

Sputnik to Orion

An overview of the exploration of space with particular emphasis on important scientific and technical discoveries and potential impact of the Orion and SLS programs, along with efforts by private entities. Talk will include a PowerPoint, models of historic NASA rockets and question-answer session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28.

Drop-in volunteer

Ages 10-17 with permission slip. Looking for service hours for a school or civic group? Flexibility without long-term commitment? Here’s a perfect opportunity to help the library. Volunteer packets available at the youth services desk, 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, June 29.

Beginner scrapbooking

Bring your own pictures, 3 inches by 3 inches or smaller. All other supplies are provided. Ages 18 and older, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

Paint with me

Grades K-6. Afternoon of hands-on activities and stories about art, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3.

Rhythm games

Grades K-6. Clap, jump, skip and shout. Feel the beat and learn rhythm games from around the world, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 10.

Wrap-up party

Ages 18 and older. Adult wrap-up party for those who participated in the adult Summer Reading Program. Games and drawings, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18.

For a complete calendar of district-wide library Summer Reading Program events, go to www.mohavecountylibrary.us.