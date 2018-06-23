Lane closure on Stockton Hill Wednesday, Thursday

KINGMAN – The right lane of southbound Stockton Hill Road between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday to allow for preliminary work on an upcoming waterline project.

The lane closure is necessary so soil investigation can be performed for the upcoming project. Haydon Building Corp. will perform the soil work. Access is expected to remain open to businesses within project limits, but there may be delays.

Questions can be directed to the City engineering Office at 928-753-8122 or eng@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman.