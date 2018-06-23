Nevada man faces Arizona terror charge after bridge blockade

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Nevada man who stopped his homemade armored car on a Colorado River bridge between Phoenix and Las Vegas, blocking traffic for about 90 minutes last week, has been indicted on terrorism and other felony charges.

Matthew Phillip Wright, 30, of Henderson, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kingman, Arizona, on charges also including aggravated assault, unlawful flight and weapons offenses, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The nature of the terrorism charge was not immediately clear.

Records showed that Wright was being held at a jail in Kingman pending arraignment July 5 in Mohave County Superior Court. A person who answered the phone at the county public defender’s office said an attorney was due to be appointed to Wright’s case next week.

Calls to the Mohave County prosecutor’s office were not answered.

Traffic on U.S. 93 was stopped June 15 after a vehicle that authorities described as a homemade armored car parked in travel lanes on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam.

While on the bridge, authorities said he held up signs calling for President Donald Trump to “release the OIG reports.” The intent of the demand has not been explained.

Wright was arrested in the vehicle after driving into Arizona, followed by law enforcement officers. No one was injured.

A search of the truck found an AR-15 assault-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, an unknown “suspicious device” and a “flash bang” explosive commonly used by law enforcement to create a diversion, the Review-Journal said, citing an Arizona Department of Public Safety arrest document.

The newspaper said jail paperwork identified Wright as an unemployed metal fabricator and welder who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

