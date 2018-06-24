ACC candidate hopes to bring back judicial code of conduct

KINGMAN – Arizona Corporation Commission hopeful Rodney Glassman cannot stress the importance of integrity enough. Glassman said the lack of integrity is one of the biggest issues the ACC currently faces.

“Most of what people see is the indictment, drugs in hotel rooms and rate increases,” Glassman said.

But that isn’t what the ACC is about, he continued. The Arizona Corporation Commission was created in the Arizona Constitution and serves as a “fourth arm of government,” Glassman said. Certain businesses should be governed by elected officials, and that is where the ACC comes in.

“Look at it now,” Glassman said. “It has become a cesspool of mischief.”

That is why the republican candidate plans to accomplish a restoration of integrity at the ACC.

Glassman, originally from Fresno, California, moved to Tucson in 1997 at the age of 19. He has lived his entire adult life in Arizona. He attended University of Arizona, has served in the U.S. Air Force and has a doctorate degree in Arid Land Resource Sciences in addition to his Environmental Law degree from Arizona.

“I’m from a third generation farming family ...” Glassman said. “I’m an attorney, husband, father and Eagle Scout.”

Glassman said he intends to campaign on the ACC judicial code of conduct, which means he is not accepting donations from companies that are being regulated by the ACC, employees or any lobbyists. He said if he is elected, he plans on re-implementing the judicial code of conduct at the ACC.

“The judicial code of conduct is there to protect against impropriety and the appearance of impropriety,” Glassman said. “Right now, the ACC refuses to hold itself to those standards.”

Glassman said he also hopes to be a “champion of water” for Arizona. He said he has been coming to Mohave County to talk about water issues since 2009, when now state senator Sonny Borrelli invited him to talk in Lake Havasu City about water conservation. Glassman said there is currently no sitting commissioners who have environmental knowledge. About 80 percent of the cases brought before the commission are about water, Glassman said.

Glassman’s final campaign point is service. He said he will put ratepayers first, and do what he can to keep them safe.

“As a rural Mayor whose town has issues before the Corporation Commission, I appreciate Rodney’s willingness to listen to our concerns and ask meaningful questions,” said Mayor Tom Brady of Bullhead City in his endorsement message of Glassman. “As a fellow veteran, I know he’s got the integrity to stand up for Arizona’s ratepayers.”

And nothing is more important than running on integrity.

“It’s about integrity, water, and protecting ratepayer pocket books …” Glassman said. “(This) is where I can make a difference.”