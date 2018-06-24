Horoscopes | June 24, 2018

Birthdays: Minka Kelly, 38; Mindy Kaling, 39; Sherry Stringfield, 51; Jeff Beck, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your mark by doing something that will make a difference. Get involved in an organization that shares your beliefs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t act on an assumption. It’s important to analyze whatever situation you face earnestly before you take a leap of faith.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look inward and prepare to make any adjustments that will bring positive change. Stick to a budget and refuse to let anyone use persuasive tactics to push you to take on more.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Socialize, take a day trip and spend time with people you find creative but don’t get drawn into someone else’s plans if they involve money. Joint ventures aren’t likely to pan out as planned.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Live within your means. Don’t let anyone talk you into something you know you shouldn’t do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak up and do things that will make a difference to you, those you love or your community. Engage in creative endeavors and nurture important relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deal with friends or relatives carefully. You aren’t likely to share the same point of view and are best off keeping your opinions to yourself for the time being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your emotions, but don’t get worked up if someone doesn’t agree with you. Take information offered and consider if the suggestions made are in your best interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Brush off the past so you can move forward without baggage. Learn from the past instead of living in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you want to make should be planned carefully. Gauge the cost and extent of any home or self-improvements and set a budget you know you can handle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy wisely. You’ll be subject to criticism if you get involved in situations that entail excess or indulgent behavior.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An interesting idea will turn into a reward. Explore the possibilities and consider how you can make your money work for you.