Letter | Re: Trumpian values

John Micek's June 18 opinion column seems intended to make us second class citizens to Central American illegal aliens.

They already get in-state tuition in most states in the USA. My daughter, who is a U.S. Citizen, would have to pay out-of-state tuition. More to the point, if a U.S. Citizen breaks the law,they are placed in jail until their court date and their children are placed with Child Protective Services if no other family member can take them. But our Democrats see illegal aliens as new Democrats and feel that they should get special treatment.

If they don't want their families broken up they should stay in Mexico or move to South America where it would be easier to assimilate because they already speak Spanish and have similar cultures. We don't have enough jobs for our workforce now. What will the job market look like with this influx of illegal aliens?



My grandparents obtained their U.S. Citizenship through legal means and waited their turn. They also learned to speak, read and write English and assimilated to their new country. If these new illegal aliens want to be U.S. Citizens, they should do so legally. In a lot of countries around the world, you get shot for attempting to cross their borders illegally.



If we open our borders to everybody, we will no longer be a country of law and order. If the law is broken, it is the job of the US Congress to fix it with legislation, not the newspaper, TV, or President Trump. The president's job is to enforce the law, not make new laws.





James O'Brien

Kingman resident