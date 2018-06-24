Miner Editorial | Kingman Unified School District taking steps in the right direction

Schools try their best to give every student the chance of having a great education and being prepared for the future. Although sometimes the funding isn’t fully there, they do try their best to make sure every student receives a proper education.

Kingman Unified School District wants the best for not only its students, but also for the teachers it employs.

The district recently approved its school budget for the 2018-2019 school year. The budget includes more security, employee raises, new desks and new reading books.

Extra security efforts in Kingman Middle School, Hualapai Elementary, Black Mountain, and Cerbat Elementary are being put into place this summer. The schools will receive new magnetic door locks, which will provide restricted access into the schools from the outside.

Desert Willow, White Cliffs, Mt. Tipton and La Senita are getting its doors upgraded to meet the magnetic door standards.

Along with new doors, the district budgeted $150,000 to upgrade the bell and intercom systems and $50,000 for camera systems improvements. Both upgrades will help improve the security in the schools and keep students safer. This is important in the world we live in today and the many school shootings that have happened around the country.

It may not happen in Kingman, but that’s a chance KUSD isn’t willing to take.

The educators with whom your children spend eight hours a day for 10 months of the year received raises.

Teachers, counselors, principals and other educators each received a 10 percent raise. The raise is well deserved for everything they deal with on a daily basis. Educators are the ones teaching your children to prepare them for life. They are educating the leaders of tomorrow.

So, yes they do deserve that 10 percent raise because they are well-educated professionals with extensive years of experience and education under their belt. They deserve extra money for being with your children the majority of the year, for having classroom sizes that are over capacity, for dealing with children when they want to misbehave, and for buying their own classroom supplies. Some have to work two jobs.

A raise is well deserved not only for themselves and their families, but for your children because at the end of the day an educator impacts your child’s life.

Students are also getting equipment upgrades. Some classrooms will have new desks and chairs once the school year begins. The district is providing each school with $1,000 to spend on classroom furniture, and this will be an ongoing expenditure for each school year.

New reading and language art books for grades K-5 are also in this school year’s budget. The books will cost $500,000 and next year the district is looking to spend another $450,000 books.

Kudos to KUSD for providing extra security for our future. Kudos to the district for providing the future with a solid foundation. Kudos to KUSD for providing material to enhance our children’s brains.

Sometimes the funds aren’t always there, but that doesn’t mean the district doesn’t put its best foot forward to try and provide the education the students need today for a better tomorrow.

The Kingman Daily Miner is in full support of the efforts being taken to protect our children every day they are in school and enhancing their knowledge one day at a time.