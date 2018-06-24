Obituary | Mark Christopher Turnley

Mark Christopher Turnley of Kingman passed away June 9, 2018 at the age of 63.

Mark worked at Ford Motor Company in Yucca, Arizona as a Proto-Type Mechanic for 11 years. He later worked for Mohave County where he out filled the Sherriff vehicles with all of the equipment to make them road ready.

Mark was generous by fault. He helped the Yucca school children with special trips, made numerous donations to Ford Families on Holidays and also supported the Kingman Food Bank.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, James W. Turnley and his companion “Dog.” He is survived by his mother Ellen B. Turnley of San Diego. His sister Connie Lahart (Tom), his niece Christiana Lahart and nephew Ryan Lahart from Florida, and his brother Kevin Turnley (Cindy) from Vermont.

He is also survived by his ex-wife and friend Christine Briley and their beloved dog Burgie. His daughter, Holly Smedley (Sean), his son Gus Turnley (US Army) step children, Milei Malysz, Carly Sena and Michael Malysz Jr. Grandchildren, Mackenzie Smedley, Mackalyn Smedley, Sean Malysz, Ryan Hurley, Makalya Malysz, Mallory Malysz and Michael Malysz III, Kyle Sena, Mezi Sena and Fain Turnley.

We love you Papa Mark.