Passenger ejected in Friday night accident; life-threatening injuries

KINGMAN – An accident occurred Friday night involving a 30-year-old male heading northbound in the 4700 block of Stockton Hill Road. He lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, the vehicle rolled and the passenger was ejected.

Excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the incident.

The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then air lifted to Las Vegas. The victim was last known to be in a critical life-threatening situation.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department