Attorneys hashing out interview dates for Blanco witnesses

KINGMAN – The final management conference for Alfredo Gerardo Blanco, who is charged with murder, is scheduled for Sept. 10, with a jury trial set to begin Sept. 25, Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert ordered Monday.

Prosecuting attorney Bob Moon told the judge he’s planning to go to trial on Sept. 25 and would be sending out interview dates for law enforcement and civilian witnesses in the case.

He’ll have some flexibility since the trial will be going into a second week.

Defense attorney Robin Puchek said the state did provide him with a list of potential witnesses, and he anticipates finishing those interviews in July or by the middle of August.

Blanco is charged with killing real estate agent Sydney Cranston Jr. in June 2015 and burying his body on a ranch about 20 miles east of Kingman. The body was discovered in January 2017, and Blanco was arrested a couple days later at a rehabilitation home in the Phoenix area.

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Bill Sanders, an acquaintance of Blanco who led police to Cranston’s body, will be one of the key witnesses. He entered a guilty plea Feb. 16 to a Class 5 felony of concealment of a dead body. He is scheduled for judgment and sentencing Aug. 31 in front of Lambert.