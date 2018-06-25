First responders, volunteers get CPR training

KINGMAN – It’s a reassuring feeling knowing that first responders and volunteers in your area have CPR and first-aid training, and now Mohave County is a little more prepared for whatever turmoil may come its way thanks to a class held Saturday at Pine Lake Fire Department where students became certified in those life-saving skills.

Mark Olieman and Ken Miller, instructors from American Medical Response, were on hand at Station 62 to share their knowledge with the class of about 15 students. Those wanting to learn more and get certified in CPR and first-aid training came from Mohave County Parks, Mohave County Search and Rescue, Pinion Pine and Pine Lake fire departments.

Along with CPR and first-aid training, students learned about Narcan administration and bleeding control. It wasn’t the first time the fire department held a training class, but Chris Shaffer, assistant chief at Pine Lake, said this year was a little different.

“We wanted to do something that was a little more formal to get that medical training documented and be in compliance with training that’s recognized by the state and on a national level,” he said.

Students who went through the course will receive certificates of completion. Shaffer said the department is honored to have been able to provide the class.

“The class was very well received, the instructors were excellent, and the knowledge shared was incredible,” he said. “The students were all very receptive and appreciative of the classes and instruction that was given. All in all, it was a very good class.”

Food was provided by Subway on Hualapai Mountain Road, and Safeway and Hualapai Mountain Resort provided beverages.