Investigators say speed, alcohol involved in rollover crash

KINGMAN – A rollover crash around the 4700 block of N. Stockton Hill Road at about 1 a.m. Saturday may have resulted from speed and alcohol, according to investigators.

Officers found a rolled vehicle and nearby its driver, a 30-year-old Kingman man, on the ground with serious injuries upon arriving at the scene. The Kingman Police Department says the driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, was traveling northbound on Stockton Hill Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. He suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas in critical condition.

The driver was listed as being in critical but stable condition at UMC as of midnight Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department