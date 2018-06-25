‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ only good for mindless entertainment

Jurassic Park. The franchise that asks if playing God is a fruitful, side hobby or a deleterious practice with dreadful consequences. Once we consider our choice, is it for the good of the creatures we’ve created or only for the good of all humans? Fans of the series can decide when they find themselves immersed in the aftermath of the Indominus Rex rampage at Jurassic Park on Isla Nublar. With the CEO dead, the corporation bankrupt, mounting accidental death lawsuits and the dormant volcano rumbling to life, world governments determine the best course: Let the million-dollar dinosaurs die…again…as nature intended. As God intended? Who cares. No self-respecting Jurassic fan goes to see “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” for the theological-philosophical-animal rights debates. You go for one thing and one thing only: Man-munching monsters. This escapade does not disappoint.

An upgraded raptor is the star of the film and with it comes the resurrection of entertaining raptor traits like door-opening, roof leaping and luring annoying characters to their deaths. A nightmare-inducing bedroom scene guaranteed to scare kids in the audience is a bonus. The CGI is impeccable and dazzles from a Brachiosaurus bathed in the backlight of volcanic smoke to the limp, jiggling underbelly of an impaled Indoraptor.

For the pernickety people who want to bungle a mindless flick with plot analysis, I give you the following spoilers; like any good sci-fi, there’s a wolfish twist cloaked in altruistic sheep’s clothing. Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell)–who we learn was partner to Jurassic Park founder, John Hammond–offers to relocate the dinosaurs to a private island sanctuary with no human interference. Claire–now leader of some dinosaur humane society–is thrilled and calls up old-flame, Owen (Chris Pratt), to dino-whisper the creatures back to safety. Predictably, Eli Mills (Rafe Spall), Hammond’s Chief of Operations, has more lucrative plans for the dinosaurs’ exploitation and expansion.

Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) is back as the woman you want to be, hope to work for or plan to marry. She’s determined, focused and has risked all for the mission of a lifetime. Claire questions her enthusiasm in exploiting the dinosaurs for corporate gain and Howard displays confidence and bravery as an impassioned though rash savior of the scaled juggernauts. #MeToo supporters will cheer when she earns the moniker “Nasty Woman” from a Trump-caricatured mercenary.



Newcomer, Daniella Pineda, is Dr. Zia Rodriguez a paleo-veterinarian who has never seen a real-life dinosaur. Nevertheless, the team relies on her to perform an impromptu surgery without the necessary equipment on a prized dinosaur. The tattooed doctor is an equally “Nasty Woman” who won’t take any crap from the misogynistic band of white-collar criminals, who storm through every Jurassic installment, led by the only character who successfully escapes every lab attack, Dr. Wu (BD Wong). Justice Smith’s depth from the Netflix original, “The Get Down,” and his formidable ‘fro are squandered with petty dialogue and shrill screams worthy of a drinking game. Jeff Goldblum’s cameo is a depressing reminder of how far the franchise has strayed from Michael Crichton’s brilliant amalgamation of science, ethics and the wonders of what-if versus its spiral into what-the-hell.

It’s doubtful that Owen (Chris Pratt) received any settlement or disability from his previous stint in “Jurassic World” (2015). He’s disinclined to return to the park and it shows. Pratt, fresh on the heels of his “Guardians of The Galaxy” success, portrays a recalcitrant and subdued Owen with zero on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast. It’s unspeakable to watch the charismatic Pratt deliver a dull performance. He rides a fine line between being a mature performer and a disposable action-figure.



Finally, there is the preposterous ending. Not to give it away but this is “Jurassic Park” not “The Land Before Time.” There is no happy-go-lucky ending for a pack of loose dinosaurs on the mainland. The classic motto of the franchise is “life finds a way.” Life may find a way but humans find a way to exploit life. Hopefully, the next installment will exploit Crichton’s vision and modern genetics research.



Fans who want mindless entertainment with amazing CGI: 4 out of 5 Raptors

Fans who want the classic Jurassic: 2 out of 5 Raptors

Fans who pick films apart for the sake of common sense: 1 out of 5 Raptors