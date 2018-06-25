Kingman Photo | Information on the Prison

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 8 meeting was Jeff Wrigley, Warden at Arizona State Prison in Golden Valley (shown above with club president-elect Becky Fawson). The facility consists of two units. Huachuca, with 1500 beds, houses medium security prisoners, primarily sex offenders with an average sentence of 15 years. Cerbat, with 2,000 beds, houses minimum security prisoners with an average sentence of five years or less. Approximately 100 prisoners per day from the Cerbat unit work on outside projects through the City of Kingman, Mohave Community College and elsewhere. Wrigley noted the prison emphasis is on a maintaining a safe facility and respectful environment. Upon entering, if an inmate doesn’t have an 8th grade education, he must attend classes to obtain a GED and if he doesn’t, then he is required to serve his full sentence. Vocational programs are also offered including Braille, in which 22 inmates are currently enrolled.