Kingman Photo | Sheriff’s Office Graduates

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate our five newest deputies who graduated from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy this afternoon. Jose Cardenas, Marc Conrath, Joseph Dewey, Michael Powell, and Dyllon Stevens completed a 20 week academy where they gained knowledge in criminal and traffic law, criminal investigation, defensive tactics, and much more. Sheriff Doug Schuster presented our new deputies with their Mohave County Sheriff’s Office badge, and a family member was invited on stage to pin them on. We are proud of our newest deputies for all of the hard work and dedication they have already given to this department and look forward to seeing where this career path will take them. (Photo courtesy MCSO)