Letter | For supporting a dreamer, a daughter, a student, a thespian

In November of last year, I attended the annual Arizona Thespian Festival with my theatre troupe from Lee Williams High School.

While preparing for my individual competition event, I saw a flyer hanging up in my teacher’s classroom stating that there would be auditions held at AZ ThesFest for a summer intensive internship in New York City, on Broadway. I had ignored that flyer up until about a week before the competition and auditions were taking place.

I told my teacher, Sarah Kucharek, that I was interested and we would be there anyway, so why not? She helped me pick a song out and put a resume together, then a week later we headed to festival. Festival came and went, my audition went well, but not great.

It was about late December to early January when I received an email from the internship I had auditioned for. I honestly expected an email stating “We’re sorry, you didn’t make the cut” but when I opened the email I read one word, “Congratulations.” I had been accepted into an internship that only 60 people in the world get into.

Of course there was immediate tears of happiness, but then there was stress because of finances. A lot of stress. But what I have experienced in these last few months, truly shocked and touched my soul.

Not even a day after I had told everyone my news, my principal approached me and helped me put together a GoFundMe page. I had brought a box to school the next day just hoping for spare change, I didn’t expect even $20. That day, and from the students of Lee Williams High School alone, I had raised over $400. I sat down with Ms.Kucharek and she told me that we would have a donation jar for me at our upcoming Miscast concert. She also had set up an interview for me with the Kingman Daily Miner, and that’s when I saw the biggest impact from the place I least expected it.

Money started to pour in on my GoFundMe from people who never even knew I had existed before then. Not only did I have support from my friends, family, and faculty, I was being supported by the entire town of Kingman, Arizona. From members of the community all the way to Beale Street Theater allowing me to perform at one of their shows to help raise funds for me.

For that, I thank you all.

To the students and faculty at Lee Williams High School: Never have I been around such an accepting and supportive group of people before. Everyone of you is destined for greatness, and others have already achieved it by being wonderful educators and employees at such a terrific school, that’s why we’re all together. Thank you all. Go VOLS!

To Ms. Sarah Kucharek: there’s so much you’ve helped me with. You have seen me in the best of times and the worst of times. But, you taught me one thing that I was never able to understand. That my talent and potential, is limitless. Words can’t describe all you have done for me, I’ll forever be grateful to you for your help, compassion, and education. Thank you Ms.K, I wouldn’t be who I am now or where I am now if I didn’t have you.

To Ms.Lindsey Bryant and Mr. David Allen Rice: you both have guided me and instructed me into believing that being myself, was OK. Not only it was OK, it was miraculous. Thank you both.

To Beale Street Theater, from the moment I auditioned for Peter Pan, you all accepted me and showed me how great I am. Not only did you applaud me on my talent, but on my humbleness, which will forever keep me humble. I don’t have anything to give back to you now, but rest assured I will, and I will never forget all you’ve done. Thank you.

To my protector, lifelong friend, guide, and role model: Dad, we’ve been through a lot. Life’s been pretty tough for us. But, you remained right beside me, you have dedicated your life to me and that is the greatest gift of all. None of this would be happening if it were not for you. You took me to my first show, you believed in me, you loved me. I love you more than you know. Thank you.

Finally, to the community of Kingman Arizona:

When you are a dreamer, everything in the world seems possible. However, when life has thrown as much at you as it has me, everything starts to seem impossible. Most of you are total strangers to me, yet you supported me because you believe in me. You all have taught me to not give up, because even though you feel alone, there’s always someone there even if they’re where you least expected.

The support I have received from this community will forever be engraved into my heart and it will continue to fuel the flames of passion I have burning inside of me. For if you’re not living for passion and happiness, are you even living at all?

I leave for New York in less than a week, and I still feel like it’s a dream. But it’s not. It’s a reality because of all of you.

And for that:

Thank you.

Shai Lee Weaver

LWHS