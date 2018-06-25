Licenses and Permits | June 25, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 15:

City Line Construction: Golden Valley; reroof existing single family residence.

Western Industrial Resources: Kingman; 100 amp power pole for El Paso Gas Company.

James Christy: 2211 Mustang Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade to 200 amp panel.

Ambient Edge: 3565 N. Milky Way Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replacement.

Select Electric: Kingman; upgrade 200 amp service.

Richard Ginest: 3544 E. Bluebird Lane, Kingman; replace amp box.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 1112 Laurel Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof house and garage.

Victor and Shelly Hewlett: Topock; replace power pole and 100 amp service panel.

DB Benjamin: 3791 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; relocate and install new 200 amp main panel.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 14:

Truelove Plumbing: 3520 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; $139.

Mansell Welding: 4345 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; awnings; zero dollars.

Walker Service Electric: 310 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; $530.

Truelove Plumbing: 3350 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; gas; $229.

Division 1 Construction: 2651 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $3,729.

KC Orr Builders: 2331 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 3023 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $74.

Mohave Shadez: 3493 N. Sage St., Kingman; awnings; $110.

Mohave Shadez: 2771 Pinto Circle, Kingman; awnings; $165.

Eric and Stacy Mickelson: 2897 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; electric; $63.

R Group: 3560 Bond Street A-D, Kingman; new duplex; $10,920.

K Squared: 3654 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,065.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 2839 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,733.

GSH Construction: 3252 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

K Squared: 3745 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,139.

Prince Pools: 3359 Roma Court, Kingman; pool; $862.

Prince Pools: 2730 Pinto Circle, Kingman; pool; $1,045.

Signs Plus: 2901 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; sign attached to building; zero dollars.

Mack Signs: 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; sign attached to building; $183.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 15:

2nd & Oak: 132 E. Oak St., Kingman; event planner.

Family Heritage: 2300 Comanche Drive, Kingman; insurance.

JTC Beauty Supply: 3114 Emilie Circle, Kingman; delivery service.

Soapy’s Laundromat: 3141 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; laundromat.

Ramos Maintenance & Landscaping: 3131 MacDonald Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Fruition Studio: 3488 Diamond St., Kingman; photography.

All American Handyman: 2381 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Precise Builders: 4597 Calle El Dorado, Bullhead City; contactor.

AJB Contractors: 3131 MacDonald Ave., Kingman; contractor.

JRM Painting: 2032 Chambers Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Generators and More Equipment Services: 4030 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; small engine repair.

Iron Masonry: 1778 Grandada Drive, Bullhead City; masonry and bricklaying.

Vizcom Contracting: 8711 W. Pioneer St., Tolleson; contractor.