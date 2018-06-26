Community View | Change is needed at the hospital district board

Hospital District Number One – Mohave County has two seats up for re-election in November and it is time for a change. I have been attending their meetings since January. They meet six times a year on the odd months, the first Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m., in the H.I. Johnson boardroom right off the main entrance of the hospital.

This board’s recording secretary is a paid employee of Kingman Hospital Inc., the finances are being taken care of through the finance department of Kingman Hospital Inc., and they both use the same auditing firm for audits. The hospital district is supposed to be a completely different legal entity from Kingman Hospital Inc.; the nonprofit organization that does business as Kingman Regional Medical Center and oversees its operation. If they are two separate entities, why would they be sharing employees of KHI? The hospital district board needs to remember they are the owners of the hospital and leases the hospital to KHI to handle the day to day operations.

The district’s powers are to:

• Purchase capital equipment for the hospital

• Purchase property necessary for hospital expansion

• Lease hospital and equipment to any person or corporation for the purpose of maintaining a healthcare facility.

KHI’s primary function is to oversee the operations of KRMC. It is organized exclusively for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes.

I can’t find where the hospital board has purchased any property for further expansion of the hospital, but KHI owns 39 properties that they own in their own name with no affiliation or oversight from our hospital district.

The hospital district has two intergovernmental agreements which they pay to AHCCCS DSH 2017 POOL 5 Maximum funding and the AHCCCS GME Maximum funding. I wish I could tell you in greater deal what this means and how it helps the financing for KHI, but I can tell you that they don’t have the money to meet these obligations without finding additional funding sources.

We are talking about funding about $1.7 million. Shouldn’t our district have a larger balance in the account than that? Another one of my questions was: Do they have a reserve account? I’m still waiting for that answer.

I spoke at the call to the public in March to bring up some of my concerns and I was asked to put them in writing and send to the attention of the board chairman. I sent my questions (15) and they received my letter on April 16. I received the requested copies of their by-laws, financial reports for 2016 and 2017, the audits for 2016 and 2017, and their budget for 2016 and 2017, but I never received a copy of the March minutes until the May meeting. I received the requested copies May 7, but I was informed by the board chairman that they would seek guidance from their legal counsel prior to responding. As of this letter, I still haven’t received any response either answering my questions or letting me know that I wasn’t entitled to that information.

The hospital district and KHI are working off a contract that was signed in 2000 with automatic renewal every 10 years. They added a supplement in June 2002, amended in May 2012, which commenced May 3, 2012, and expires on May 2, 2022, unless sooner terminated or extended as hereinafter set forth. There is also a schedule of rental income per amended lease July 1, 2012. A second amendment was added January 8, 2013, rent was amended starting with the July 1, 2012, showing the adjustment on Exhibit D, but that was not included with this amendment.



I can’t find anywhere where the hospital district has an evaluation of KHI’s performance, benchmarks or anything that shows any accountability to the district.

My biggest question is why our hospital district would continue to do business with KHI when they purchased the other hospital, 160 acres for their future use and committed $15 million to an interchange. This is a conflict of interest since they are now in direct competition with our hospital.

Just an FYI, the board members seeking re-election don’t have to get the nomination petitions because that is done for them by the recording secretary, the paid employee of KHI. I don’t think it should be too much to expect the people running for this position to take care of getting their nominating petitions, signatures and returning them to the election department. This was one of my questions to the board, if this courtesy was extended to anyone wishing to run for the board. I’m still waiting to hear on that.

The next scheduled meeting of the hospital board is 4 p.m. July 3 in the H.I. Johnson conference room. They only post their meetings 24 hours in advance and the agenda is posted in the lobby at the main entrance to the hospital and at the Mohave County Administration Building on their information board.