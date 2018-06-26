Couple’s argument turns into run from sheriff’s deputies

KINGMAN – Michael Andrew Shepherd, 31, and Ashley Dawn Sowards, 22, both of Golden Valley, were arrested June 23 for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and unlawful flight from law enforcement, all felonies.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 4500 block of Stewart Mountain Road for a welfare check after it was reported that a man and woman were arguing.

Deputies reported they saw Shepherd and Sowards leave the home and run toward a truck on the property. When a deputy approached the truck, Shepherd put it in reverse and almost hit the deputy, who had to jump out of the way. Shepherd also had to swerve to avoid hitting a deputy’s vehicle.

A pursuit ensued at fast speeds down several dirt roads, and during the pursuit, Shepherd reportedly pushed a tire and rim into the path of the deputy’s vehicle. They lost sight of him for a while, but saw dust in the open desert along Highway 68 and found his truck stuck in barbed wire with a flat tire.

Shepherd and Sowards ran into the desert. Deputies set up a perimeter and called in a Department of Public Safety helicopter for an aerial sweep, along with the Sheriff’s K-9 unit for tracking.

When the suspects were found, Shepherd put Sowards in front of his body to shield himself from tasers, and then the pair ran in different directions before eventually being caught and detained.

Shepherd said he needed to protect Sowards, who had an active warrant for her arrest. Both subjects were booked into Mohave County Jail on the above charges.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office