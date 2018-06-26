Dentist Wienke retires after 52 years of work, public service

KINGMAN – Beyond his 52 years of fixing people’s teeth and serving as mayor and coaching Little League, Dr. Jerald Wienke was an honest dentist, which is hard to find in today’s high-profit health care business, his longtime dental hygienist said.

Wienke retired June 12 with a party in the office parking lot at 411 Grandview Ave., attended by more than 100 of his patients, staff, friends and family.

“I’ve always had the best people working for me,” he said Tuesday as he finished up a few appointments and worked on cleaning out his office.

“I’ve been here quite a while. We built this (office) in 1968. At that time, all the other dental offices were maybe 300 square feet total. There were two other offices then, both real small.”

Wienke’s career in the dental field is surpassed only by his untiring public service in the community, said Roxanne Freiday, who worked 38 years for him.

“He’s kind of an icon here for 52 years,” she said. “He was honest, and he was old-school. Where he went to school, they didn’t preach about how to make money, they preached about how to be a good dentist. Nowadays they’re focused on making money.”

She said some dentists will send patients to a specialist to have their tooth pulled or have a root canal.

“He could do it all, and he did do it all,” she said.

Wienke inspired an “amazing” sense of loyalty and friendship with his staff, the hygienist added.

A 1966 graduate of University of Southern California with a doctor’s degree in dental science, Wienke started working in Parker and moved to Lake Havasu City for about a year before opening his practice in Kingman in 1968.

He was past president of the Northern Arizona Dental Society, past director of Kingman Hospital and past trustee of the Arizona State Dental Association.

He was a member of Kingman Elks Lodge, Kingman Rotary Club, Kingman Chamber of Commerce and Kingman Jaycees. He was founding director and treasurer of Kingman Youth Football League, and grand marshal for the 2002 Andy Devine Days Parade.

“I just worked and did the best I can do for my patients, and we had a lot of patients come back,” Wienke said.