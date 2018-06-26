Dunton Ranch Fort Rock hosted Fishing for Smiles

There were about 100 participants at the Dunton Ranch Fort Rock fishing pond eager to catch their first fish at the 11th Fishing for Smiles June 2. Elk’s members, Bill Shilling, Bob Kay and Jerry Grimes work on this project every year.

The Elks had a booth at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Kid’s Day with a sign-up sheet for Fishing for Smiles June 2 and June 5 at the Dunton Ranch. June 5 is reserved for the handicapped and special needs children. Even though this ranch is 40-45 miles out of town, the participation was great.

The Dunton Ranch is owned by Scott Dunton and his son, Scotty Dunton, who are Elks members at Lodge No. 468 in Kingman. Once a year, the Duntons open their ranch and fishing pond for “Fishing for Smiles” and allows Arizona Game and Fish Department, Mohave Sportsman Club and the Elks to host this event. Washing stations, tables and chairs were rented by from Southwest Hospitality.



Gregg Cummins of AZGFD was present along with two interns, Katie O’Donnell and Caleb Boyett, who passed out fishing poles and bait. They instructed participants on how to cast them for fishing by holding down a button on the reel and when to release it.

Bill Shilling normally applies for the grant money from Grand Lodge, but Elks didn’t need it this year as the Mohave Sportsman Club applied and received it from “Arizona Sportsman for Wildlife and Conservation.”



“We all share in this event,” Bill Shilling said.

This grant money helped buy 1,000 pounds worth of catfish to stock the fishing pond, which came by truck from Arkansas. Bob and Staci Kay were there to meet the truck and stocked the beautiful fishing pond, which was complete with a center island with trees, bushes and ducks.



The grant money that was obtained by Mohave Sportsman Club actually paid for the fish, chili, hamburgers and hot dogs, which were cooked and served by Elks volunteers Bob Taylor, Bob Chrimes, Orland Larson, Jerry and Linda Grimes, Wayne Downs, and Gary and Lois Bolles. Bill Shilling’s brother, Phillip, was also very helpful to all. Food and drinks were free to all participants at this event.

Gary and Lois Bolles gathered the chips, sodas, water, and the snacks, which were donated by Little Debbie. A big thanks goes to Bob Kay, who did most of the set-up and labor for the Elks tent, which turned out very, very nice.

The catfish ranged in size from small to huge. The Mohave Sportsman Club set up a cleaning booth on site, and two members did the cleaning and filets. What a day of fun for children, their parents, grandparents and friends.