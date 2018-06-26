KART surveying airport workers for bus route feasibility

With some 2,000 people working at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, a few are bound to be in need of public transportation for one reason or another.

Sheri Furr, superintendent of Kingman Area Regional Transit, is conducting a survey of airport employees to nail down that number, or at least come up with her best estimate.

She’s working with Kingman and Mohave Manufacturers Association to gauge interest in extending KART’s yellow route that goes as far as the Route 66 Station on Thompson Avenue.

“We have had several requests over time,” she said about service to the airport. “KART tried it several years ago but it wasn’t really being used. It was just for a short time. So now we want to survey the actual employees who may possibly be using the service.”

The survey asks 12 questions about what days they work, their shift hours, how they normally get to and from work, how long it takes, how much they would be willing to pay for bus service and what are the best pickup and drop-off locations.

The Transit Advisory Commission voted in November to fund the feasibility study for the airport route.

“I’m sure we’re not going to meet all their shifts, but we’d like to service those that we can,” Furr said. “We may look into running the route earlier or later, but we can’t meet the requirements of everyone out there. That’s why we’re doing the survey.”

John Hansen, chief operating officer at Laron, said KAMMA members are considering the potential of corporate cost sharing to subsidize airport service. He’s inclined to believe the route would be a positive for KAMMA, but could not speak to the issue on the group’s behalf without knowing more facts.

“Based on our KAMMA member discussions, I think there may be value to the industrial park employers and our community with the thoughtful implementation of scheduled bus service to Kingman Industrial Park,” Hansen said in an email.

Laron has about 80 employees in Kingman, and the company’s work schedule is far too “fluid” to be of much value to prospective KART ridership, he added.

“A guy might get here at 6 and may not leave until 9. You don’t know what’s happening today,” Hansen said.

KART is funded by federal grants from the Federal Transit Administration’s rural transit program, Arizona Department of Transportation, City of Kingman’s general fund, and fare and advertising revenue. It’s difficult to say if KART would receive federal funding for the airport route, even with matching funds, Furr said.

“It’s a costly service. The fares will never cover it, but it’s an important service that we need out there,” she said.

KART operates four routes daily, two of them from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and two from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All routes run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

KART’s overall ridership decreased slightly to 110,995 in 2017, down from 121,313 the previous year. Revenue also dropped to $175,665, compared with $185,327.

KART does have some riders who take the yellow route to Route 66 Station and then bike the rest of the way to the airport, but that’s quite a distance, especially in the heat, Furr noted.

Everybody’s transportation situation is different, and it’s not always a matter of not being able to afford a vehicle, but not wanting the expense or preferring not to drive, she said.

“We want to know how are people getting to work there and would they use public transit if it was available,” she said. “It’s definitely something we want to try.”