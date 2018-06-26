Kingman trash cleanup set for July

KINGMAN – City residents will get another chance to clear their homes and properties of unwanted garbage thanks to the Kingman Special Trash Haul Cleanup taking place throughout July.

The cleanup, sponsored by the Clean City Commission and the City of Kingman Sanitation Department, is available for residential customers within city limits with sanitation service. The extra trash pickup costs $3, and requests for special pickups placed before July 1 or after July 31 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per five cubic yards.

Pickups are limited to one per residential property. Items that cannot be accepted include concrete, brick, dirt rock, gravel, tires, batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn and pool chemicals, and other hazardous waste. Refrigerators and air conditioners can only be accepted if cooling compressors or coils are removed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman.