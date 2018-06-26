Little League parent banned from Southside Park after bumping umpire

KINGMAN – A Little League spectator’s temper got him banned from Southside Park for the remainder of the season Monday.

Kingman Police were called to the baseball field around 8:30 p.m. on a report about a parent assaulting an umpire after the game.

The parent disagreed with the umpire’s ruling on the field and confronted him after game. He bumped the umpire with the brim of his hat, causing minor injury, according to the police report.

No prosecution was desired. However the parent has been trespassed from Southside Park for the rest of season, which won’t be long as District 9 tournaments wrap up by the end of this week.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department