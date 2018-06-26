Saturday is derby day

KINGMAN – The Kentucky Derby takes place far from Arizona, which makes attendance nearly impossible. Those with the racing bug can still get their fix by going to the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Derby Days at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave.

Attendees will have the opportunity to not only watch, but participate as the race takes over the fairgrounds. Players use tokens to bet on their favorite horses and then exchange those tokens for raffle tickets at the end of the race. Prizes include two firearms from Bank Street Guns, a Henry .22 and a Taurus 9 millimeter.

Tickets are $35 and include betting, food and raffles. Sirens’ Cafe will provide appetizers of hot brown sliders, bourbon meatballs, hot pimento cheese dip, Benedictine tea sandwiches, deviled eggs and mini pecan pies. Sirens’ will also provide water, tea and virgin mint juleps, and a bar will be available.

For tickets or questions, contact the chamber of commerce, 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road Suite 3, or at 928-753-6253.

