Utah man arrested for assault at Littlefield wedding

KINGMAN – Nelson Guzman-Zepeda, 23, of Washington City, Utah, was arrested June 23 for aggravated assault following a fight at a wedding in Littlefield.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 970 Peppermill Blvd. in reference to a shooting. Witnesses said a fight broke out between guests at the wedding, and one man was shot in the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witness statements led deputies to Guzman-Zepeda, who was interviewed and arrested for warrants out of Washing County. They issued a temporary warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and are awaiting extradition. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office