Woman arrested for throwing bottle at man, spitting on officer

KINGMAN – Rhonda Renne Navarro, 39, was arrested June 22 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a police officer, both felonies.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of John L Avenue and noticed a man standing outside holding a cloth to his mouth.

A woman, identified as Navarro, was standing in the doorway yelling at the man. He told deputies that she had been drinking, and when he tried to leave, she threw a bottle at him, hitting him in the mouth and causing a laceration. Deputies saw the glass bottle on the ground.

Navarro continued to yell and curse at the victim and came toward him in the presence of deputies, who told her several times to sit down while they filled out a report. She failed to comply and was arrested.

During transport to the jail, deputies reported she kicked the roof and partition of the sheriff’s vehicle and spit on a deputy’s arm.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office