Arizona grand jury indicts registered nurse in a drug case

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted a registered nurse for diverting narcotic drugs intended for patients for her personal use.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that 44-year-old Danielle Lynn Langham was indicted on 23 drug diversion-related offenses.

Investigators say Langham worked at a Scottsdale surgery center where she tampered with and diverted fentanyl and dilaudid from vials on hand.

They say she also refilled the vials with sterile saline to avoid getting caught.

Authorities say the alleged offenses occurred between August 2015 and May 2016.

Langham surrendered her Arizona nursing license in May 2017.

It was unclear Tuesday if Langham has a lawyer yet.