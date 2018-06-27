City files suit against KAA for reimbursement of fees spent on lawsuit

KINGMAN – The attorney hired by the city to take back possession of Kingman Airport Authority filed a complaint Tuesday against the airport’s outside counsel, executive director and board members for wrongfully spending airport funds on a lawsuit protecting their interests.

The six-page court document prepared by Phoenix attorney Daryl Williams details six counts including theft, racketeering and violation of fiduciary duties.

Williams is asking for an order requiring KAA attorneys Andrew Federhar and Jeff Goldberg to give back money they were paid for representing the authority in the condemnation case.

“Jeffrey Goldberg and Andrew Federhar are recipients of funds they knew were set apart for particular purposes and that they were not authorized to receive, and therefore they must disgorge these funds,” Williams stated in the complaint filed in Mohave County Superior Court.

The City of Kingman filed a condemnation notice in December to terminate the lease agreement with KAA and take back the airport and industrial park and all associated leases.

Judge Steve Moss in April ruled in favor of the City with an order granting immediate possession of the airport.

