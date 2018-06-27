Golden Valley woman faces DUI charges after registering .168 on breath test

GOLDEN VALLEY – A bystander reporting a disturbance led to Jessica Gabriel Valenzuela, 20, of Golden Valley to be arrested for a DUI Tuesday night.

The caller reported a male and female fighting inside of a vehicle parked outside a business on the 5200 block of Highway 68.

Before Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene, the reporting party advised deputies the vehicle had left and was heading toward Kingman.

Deputies say they located the vehicle by matching the description, and it was traveling over the speed limit.

A traffic stop was conducted, deputies approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and got a whiff of strong smelling alcohol.

Valenzuela was identified to be the driver of the vehicle. Deputies observed two male passengers, a female passenger and a baby.

Deputies asked Valenzuela to step out of the vehicle, and reported she had trouble doing so and needed to use the door for support.

Valenzuela allegedly advised deputies she had three beers after she was asked if she had been drinking.

A records check found an invalid license for Valenzuela, and the male passengers had active arrest warrants.

Deputies conducted a vehicle search and reportedly found marijuana wax and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they were trying to restrain Valenzuela, she began to pull away and kick deputies, getting one in the knee.

She was finally restrained and a breath test was conducted to reveal a BAC of .168.

She was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia violation, endangerment, aggravated DUI, and aggravated DUI with a minor under 15.

Valenzuela was booked into Mohave County jail on the above charges.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office