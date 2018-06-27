Horoscopes | June 27, 2018

Birthdays: Ed Westwick, 31; Drake Bell, 32; Tobey Maguire, 43; J.J. Abrams, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take stock and replace what’s necessary. Take a critical look at your priorities and the way you have been living your life, and create adjustments that will point you in a healthy and vibrant direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Weigh the pros and cons of any changes you want to make. Knowing ahead of time what you are up against will help you secure the best path forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make time to improve your surroundings, important relationships and personal attitude. Consider what’s getting you down or holding you back; take action to turn things in your favor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will begin to surface if you feel you haven’t been dealt with fairly. Assess whatever situation you face, and you will find an alternative route to take.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time. Don’t feel pressured to act fast just because someone is pestering you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more pressure on those holding you back or causing you grief. Be blunt about what you want to see happen, and start to make changes that will keep you from falling behind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Walk away from situations you cannot change. Put your time and effort into something that will help you make a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look beyond what’s right in front of you. Recognize your potential and how best to apply what you know to what needs to be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your sights on the improvements you want to enforce. A physical challenge will help you get into shape.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at both sides of a situation. You’ll have more than one option, and making sure you study where each will lead you will determine how successful you will be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Aim for greater stability. Timing will be important when dealing with situations that can change instantly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get your personal papers in order and look at investments that can help you achieve financial gains. Negotiate on your own behalf; you’ll get what you want.