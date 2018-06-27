KAOL adding equipment to middle school, teacher raises for the year

KINGMAN – During the summer Kingman Academy of Learning is working on maintenance projects to improve its parking lot and to improve the playground equipment at its middle school.

“The middle school doesn’t really have a playground area, so they spend time in the park,” said Stacey Matthews, KAOL finance director. “The biggest thing is bringing back the middle school students into the school area.”

KAOL will be adding picnic tables, soccer goals, basketball courts, and a Gaga Pit, which is a hexagon shaped pen and played like a gentle game of dodgeball where you can only hit below the knees with a soft foam ball.

The high school is getting a new set of Amazon Kindles for an entire grade level. In addition, the high school will also get more security cameras. The district also improved the asphalt for the bus lanes as the primary school up to the intermediate school area.

The lunch tables at the middle school and desks at one of the schools were being replaced, Matthews said.

During its board meeting Tuesday the KAOL school board approved the $14.3 million 2018-2019 school year budget. Within that budget, approximately $5 million was set aside for instruction, which is where the money for the new equipment is coming from.

Right now the district is looking at the upcoming curriculum that is coming out before buying new textbooks, Matthews said.

The average teacher salary at KAOL did go up this year from $39,789 in 2018 to $42,932 for the upcoming school year.