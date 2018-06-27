Keep Families Together rally set for Saturday

KINGMAN – Those wanting to take part in a discussion on the current immigration situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, or provide assistance for families going through a crisis, can do so by attending a Keep Families Together rally for community action set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St.

“When I look at those children, I see my children when they were young, I see my grandchildren, I see their children,” said Sharon Weber, event organizer. “These kids and families aren’t any less worthy of dignity and compassion.”

Moveon.org and Families Belong Together are holding events nationwide and internationally Saturday, and a few Kingman community members wanted to provide an opportunity locally for people to show their support of immigrant children who are being separated from their parents by the federal government.

“This is going to be our local action to support that cause, to support the idea that we want children and their families reunified,” Weber said. “We’d like to see some comprehensive, compassionate, bipartisan legislation written that will resolve some of these issues.”

The event is being held in a church so people can attend without having to worry about the heat, but Weber says it is in no way denominational. She added that anyone of a similar mindset is welcome to participate regardless of political party or religion.

“This is interfaith, nonfaith, inter-people, and nonpartisan, everyone is welcome to this table,” she said. “We’re asking for compassion.”

A prayer vigil will be held, as will an open discussion on future actions the U.S. could take in creating bipartisan solutions.

Organizers and Catholic Charities will also be collecting clothing, shoes, shoelaces, phone cards, linens, and toiletries that will be sent to assist families at the border.

“We want to see positive growth in our community,” she said. “This is part of positive growth. That we stand together as a community and plead our case. We all came from somewhere, we all came together, and together we are strong.”

For more information on events happening around the world, go to familiesbelongtogether.org or moveon.org.