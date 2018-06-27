KRMC and Mohave County Department of Public Health partner to determine health status of county

This is Part I of a five-part series assessing health care needs and goals in Mohave County.

Everything affects a community’s health. It isn’t just the doctors or hospitals, the health food stores or gyms. Where we live, work, play, pray and learn determines our health and well-being.

Since health is such a massive topic with many moving parts, it isn’t easy to assess community healthcare needs.

So it makes sense that in 2013, Teri Williams, director of communications and marketing at Kingman Regional Medical Center, and Jeannie Bowen, special programs manager at Mohave County Department of Health, struggled with their first Community Health Needs Assessment. Their second attempt that began in 2016 went much smoother.

“It’s a complicated process, a big process, but it’s a powerful process for truly affecting change,” Williams said. “No one agency can do this alone.”

The Community Health Needs Assessment, also known as the Community Health Assessment, describes the health of residents within a defined community. In this case, that community is the service area of Mohave County Department of Public Health and KRMC, along with the entire geographic area within the boundaries of Mohave County.

“We’re calling it ‘Live Well Mohave’ because that’s what we want people to do,” Bowen said.

The CHA is an analysis of data in an effort to determine the public health status of the county. It’s used to identify opportunities to improve the health of the community by allowing hospitals to better meet the needs of the community through community benefits and for health departments to plan and prioritize the use of resources for public health programs and services.

“We can’t save the world,” Williams said. “But where can we influence Mohave County? What are things we can do something about?”

Mohave County is a federally designated medically underserved area and identified as a health professional shortage area. The incidence of chronic disease and demand for long-term care are expected to increase over the next decade, considering population projections.

Research shows that economic conditions have a significant impact on population health. There is strong evidence that poverty in childhood has long-lasting effects and limits life expectancy, even if social conditions subsequently improve.

In addition, the percentage of the population below the federal poverty level, the percentage of the population with no high school diploma and the percentage of the population with no health insurance are key drivers that predict poor health outcomes. Only 12 percent of people in Mohave County have a bachelor’s degree or higher, 16 percent have less than a high school degree, the median annual household income is about $38,500, and about 21 percent of the population lives below the federal poverty level.

The CHA, and the subsequent Community Health Improvement Plan, is an IRS requirement of charitable hospitals as part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and is also required for DPH accreditation. This is the second assessment in Mohave County, the first took place in 2013. The most recent assessment began in the spring of 2016 with the gathering of data and has finally reached the last stage by adopting the improvement plan.

After all the surveys, focus groups and key informant interviews, there are several concerning health trends. People in Mohave County die earlier than their counterparts in similar communities, and both mortality rates and disease risk factors are higher. Some social impacts on these health trends include low-quality housing, higher crime rates, high unemployment and limited access to healthy foods.

With this data, community stakeholders have begun working on separate CHIPs for the three separate cities, Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. CHIP is a guide that public health, nonprofit hospitals and cross-sector community partners use to collaborate and respond to key factors that may be limiting the ability of community members to lead healthy lives.

“A healthy community is one where people have the opportunity to make healthy choices, in environments that are safe, free from violence and designed to promote health,” reads the Live Well Arizona initiative. “Factors that influence health range from early childhood education to quality housing and jobs, and include many other areas of community development such as financial inclusion, access to health clinics and healthy food, sustainable energy and transportation.”

Kingman has identified three concerns to work on moving forward: mental health, substance abuse and obesity. Each of these concerns have goals and objectives that the community can help take part in.

“Only a small group has the ability to make change,” said Patty Mead, director of Mohave County Public Health. “We’re hoping these groups have the ability to make big changes over the years.”

It’s not all bad in Mohave County. Residents have great access to outdoor recreation, low rates of infant mortality, diverse healthcare services and “strong collaborative efforts working to address health needs,” the report reads.

“Any member of the community can come and help,” Bowen said. “We would love to see some young adults there.”

The next meeting for the Kingman CHIP committees is 9 a.m. Aug. 22 at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus.

“I’m so proud of the community, people in the trenches working on these issues,” Williams said. “There is so much devotion to these issues.”