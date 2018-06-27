New home construction has Municipal Utilities Commission hearing development requests

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will consider approving development and water line extension requests at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

K-Squared Development is looking to install overhead electric for six single-family homes on Louise Avenue and Sunset Boulevard between Main Street and Fairgrounds Boulevard. K-Squared found difficult digging conditions during its completion of water line extensions to the properties, and is requesting a variance to install overhead electric in the homes.

Kingman’s ordinances require secondary lines and service drops to be installed underground, so the developer’s request must be approved by Council. The building, planning and engineering departments approve of the variance.

The commission will also discuss extending water service to an un-subdivided parcel at 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road for the purpose of constructing a new commercial office building. An 8-inch water line extension is required across the front of the property, and sewer mains will also need to be extended. Connecting un-subdivided parcels to water service requires Council’s approval. Staff has recommended approval.