Petition to recall Supervisor Bishop fails for lack of support

KINGMAN – The deadline passed for Arizona House candidate Jennifer Jones-Esposito to submit a recall petition for Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, one of several unsuccessful recall attempts of local politicians and elected board members.

Jones-Esposito failed to turn in the required 2,897 valid signatures to Mohave County Elections Office by June 22.

“I can’t tell you how many she collected because she never showed up,” Elections Director Allen Tempert said Tuesday. “We never heard hide nor hair from her.”

It happens often, Tempert said. A petition to recall Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District directors Mike Collins and Jim Bailey is still active, but previous NACFD recall petitions proved unsuccessful.

The City of Kingman had two official recalls initiated over the past year, the first was for Councilman Travis Lingenfelter in October.

In December, a group called Justice for Kingman launched a recall effort for Mayor Monica Gates and council members Jen Miles, Vickie Kress, Jamie Scott Stehly and David Wayt. The group was unhappy with council actions, particularly the termination of the city manager.

“Only one recall application had a committee statement of organization filed with it through our office,” Kingman City Clerk Sydney Muhle said, “and they terminated their committee shortly before the 120-day deadline expired, terminating the recall effort.”

Neither recall group ever returned petitions to her office, Muhle added.

Jones-Esposito, formerly of Quartzite, was a controversial adversary of city government, losing her civil rights lawsuit against the town in 2015 for being forcibly removed from a council meeting.

She previously ran for state representative and has been a regular critic of Bishop and other county supervisors at their meetings.

“Supervisor Bishop has engaged in a pattern and practice of failing to be attentive to the concerns of her constituents and advocating against their best interests,” Esposito said in her application for a recall petition.

Donna Isenhower, a supporter of Bishop, said people can see the “transparency” of Esposito’s recall petition, that she’s using it to boost her campaign for District 5 state representative in August.

“Many people are glad she was not able to gather the required number of signatures for the recall but are still annoyed that it appeared for the most part just be a publicity stunt to get her name in the limelight,” Isenhower said in an email to the Daily Miner.

Bishop was appointed to the Board of Supervisors to fill the remaining term of the late Joy Brotherton. She then won the seat in 2016 running unopposed. She’s a longtime county resident and former Cerbat Precinct Constable with experience in law enforcement.

She’s on vacation with her granddaughter from Tennessee, and said she wasn’t thinking of the failed recall attempt or the “interesting” timing of media coverage.

“I am, of course, disappointed by these vague and preposterous allegations,” Bishop told the Daily Miner in February, “but I do support the Arizona Constitution and citizen rights, including the recall process. I believe in this case it’s just unfortunate and unwarranted.”

Jones-Esposito, formerly from Quartzsite, is challenging incumbents Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Paul Mosley (R-Lake Havasu City) for Arizona House of Representatives District 5.