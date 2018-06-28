Businesswoman to open child development center at Kino castle

KINGMAN – Danya Herd had driven past the castle on Kino Avenue hundreds of times wondering why one of the city’s more recognizable architectural icons is sitting empty.

She saw it as a perfect setting for a children’s daycare and preschool, contacted the owner, worked out a lease agreement and plans to open Little Knights and Ladies child development center by the end of July.

The parking lot has been paved and striped, the building sign is being painted white with a rainbow finish, and plumbing and electrical work is under way.

“I was driving by it one day and thought what a waste that the woman who owned it was letting it be empty and what a cute daycare center it would make,” Herd said.

She left a note on the building, not expecting a response, but received a call a couple weeks later from commercial developer Josh Ott, who had purchased the 3,000-square-foot building in 2017.

“Next thing I knew I was signing the lease,” Herd said.

Herd has submitted an application with the Department of Health and Human Services for a daycare license and her building permit has been approved by the City of Kingman.

She’s working with Rob Dowdy, a certified public accountant in Lake Havasu City, to form a limited liability company, and her insurance policy is pending with Sandy Lewan of NSP, who worked with her when others else brushed her off.

Renovation cost is estimated at $30,000, with two bathrooms for the toddlers and a kitchen taking up the largest part of the budget.

Brochures are available at the sign, and interest cards can be dropped in a box at the entrance. Little Knights and Ladies will be offering a special of $100 a week for the first three months, and regular rates will be $130 to $140 a week, Herd said. Three-hour sessions for preschoolers are $75 a week.

The day care will be staffed with a qualified director and preschool teachers, which is part of the licensing process, she said.

“With the qualifications of the teachers and director, they have to be paid a livable wage, and for me to do that, that’s the cost of daycare,” said Herd, a 20-year Kingman resident who works for Mohave County Housing Authority.

“People want that. They want qualified employees working with their children and educated teachers, and unfortunately there’s a cost associated with that.”

Herd said she knows business aspects from her previous work as a self-employed cosmetologist, and her work in public service has taught her a lot about rules, regulations and compliance.

Juggling her job and raising her own two grandchildren spurred the concept of a starting a day care business, Herd said. Her goal is to provide a full spectrum of early child development, building their bodies, minds and self-esteem.

She noticed a gap in traditional daycare where children were simply being supervised during playtime, sitting in front of TVs and video games.

“Life is changing,” she said. “We’re teaching. We’re not just babysitting a child all day.”