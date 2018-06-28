City seeks ways to utilize airport’s World War II radio tower

KINGMAN – Work continues at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in staffing and improvements, and Gary Kellogg, City of Kingman economic development director, says staff is looking into preservation efforts for the airport’s vintage World War II radio tower.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in the last few days about what can we do with the tower,” Kellogg said to those in attendance at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning mixer. “As many of you may know, the tower out here is World War II vintage, it’s on the historical register, and low and behold there are preservation funds.”

Kellogg said he plans on asking staff to look into what can be done with the tower, including the possibility for tours.

Other improvements the City has started since taking control of the airport May 2 include lighting, paving and signage.

“Any company that is residing out here, we have offered up to make sure they’re on the big sign as you come in on the big marquee, and we’re also working on signage within the park,” Kellogg said.

He noted that street signs have historically been confusing to new drivers making their way through the park, and the City plans on remedying that confusion. Many of the improvements already completed and those planned for the near future have come by way of the user group and business owners.

The City is also in the process of remodeling the terminal to include a small pilots lounge.

“We think some of those enhancements will certainly attract more pilots to fly in here,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg and Ron Foggin, city manager, thanked staff for all the work that’s been done so far at the park.

“I’m really pleased with the work that the staff is doing and the effort to try to help business thrive out here,” Foggin said. “And we’re going to keep doing our part to help it be successful.”