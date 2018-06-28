‘Extremely nervous’ man arrested for drug possession

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says during a traffic stop after pulling over a vehicle traveling east on Devlin Avenue, they identified Derek Linden Owens, 33, of Kingman, as the driver.

Deputies made contact with Owens who appeared to be extremely nervous and talking very fast.

Deputies reported Owens was asked to step out of the car, and he gave consent to deputies to search the vehicle. During the search, deputies allegedly found a baggie containing approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine and a notebook that appeared to look like a drug transaction ledger.

Owens was arrested for dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, and dangerous drug transportation. He was booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office