Kingman woman charged with 3 counts of DUI

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at midnight Thursday on Northern Avenue involving a truck with broken tail light and swerving outside of the designated lane several times.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle to find Cheryl Schackenberg, 48, of Kingman, as the driver accompanied by three male passengers and a 9-year-old boy.

Deputies report they detected an odor of alcohol coming from Schackenberg and asked her to step out of the vehicle. When asked if she had been drinking she claimed to have had “a couple of beers” a few hours prior.

MCSO says Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, indications of Schackenberg being intoxicated were observed and the breath test revealed a BAC of .175.

Schackenberg was arrested for three counts of DUI and one count of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15. She was booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office