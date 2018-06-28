Letter | History of the Democrats

Hey you Democrats. I’m not letting you off the hook so easily. You’re throwing President Clinton under the bus for his shameful past behavior. Only now is he an embarrassment to the party.

So the seedy affair with an intern and the mini MeToo revolving around allegations of sexual harassment and even rape are now abhorrent to you?

Oh, that’s right. This is a new generation of Democrats. We now know better. That was back in the 1990s when we were brain dead, not yet enlightened.

But, some of us remember the 1991 media circus created by Democratic strategists. It was all the talk. I’m referring to the Clarence Thomas Senate hearing controversy. He was a conservative nominee up for Supreme Court judge. Allegedly, while working for the Dept. of Education, Thomas used crude and graphic sexual language in conversation with Anita Hill, his subordinate. He also asked her out several times.

Thomas prevailed but the vote was razor thin. The effect also was that a law passed giving victims the right to seek federal damage awards, back pay and reinstatement.

Alas, wasn’t the 1990s the decade when the movie “Disclosure” came out? (Yes it was!) You remember, with Michael Douglas and Demi Moore? The movie taught us that it was not only men who could use their position of power to sexually terrorize another human being. (Because we already knew that!) But women could also.

We already knew who Clinton was. Democrats just did not want to know.

Joanne Moore

Kingman