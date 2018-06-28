Obituary | Deborah Adams

Debbie passed away peacefully in her sleep at the young age of 62.

Debbie was born in Sylmar, California June 12, 1956. Prior to moving to Phoenix, Debbie worked at Mohave Public Works in Kingman for over 12 years.

An Arizona resident for over 30 years, Debbie recently completed her medical billing and coding degree, fulfilling a lifelong dream of attending college.

Debbie was always the person to light up a room by making you laugh and greeting you with a smile. Debbie was the type of person who would walk miles for someone, give them her shoes, and then walk barefoot beside them.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father Harlan Garcher, brothers Timothy and Butch Garcher, Eddy Brown and many friends.

Her warmth for life will be carried on by her eight wonderful children, Robert, David, Steven, and Andrew Witzel, Jennifer and Thomas Suminski, Daniel and Rachel Adams, and five beautiful grandchildren. Debbie is also survived by her mother Cecilia “Cece” Garcher, sisters Cheri McElroy and Sheila Foreman, brothers Michael and Danny Garcher, several nieces and nephews, and many friends that became family over the years.

Her generous spirit and loving soul will be sorely missed by those who knew her best. We have not lost Debbie but gained an angel to look after us.

Please join us at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the Church of the Nazarene, 4715 N. Stockton Hill Road, in Kingman Arizona for memorial services in honor of Debbie.